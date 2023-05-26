Edgerton responds to county’s truck route ban

Lynne Hermansen

Gardner News

Edgerton city officials addressed a Johnson County Commission vote on Thursday to close Gardner Road to heavy truck traffic, from West 199th to West 215th streets.

During Edgerton’s City Council meeting Thursday night, Beth Linn, city manager, said officials tried for years, requesting signage from the Kansas Department of Transportation to direct trucks correctly down Interstate 35 to the Homestead Exit leading to the intermodal warehouses.

“We have made the request and will continue to make the request,” she said.

Linn said there is no formal procedure or appeals process with KDOT. She said they were unsure if KDOT was also following federal regulations.

“Edgerton works very diligently to maintain relationships and has vigorous conversations with tenants,” she said. “We want them to be on the infrastructure built for their purpose.”

Linn said she wanted to share her anecdotal experience that people follow what their GPS says is the shortest route.

“So that is what people take,” she said.

Linn also shared a letter the city received the day before from Spring Hill resident Joyce Ghaisarnia. In her letter, Ghaisarnia wrote how she has seen countless trucks on Gardner Road each day, trying to access the intermodal warehouses. The trucks back up onto West 215th Street, and in turn, cause local traffic disruptions and headaches.

Ghaisarnia also wrote that if they were a warehouse tenant, they would be livid about the supply chain disruption, adding she did not believe Edgerton tried requesting signage from KDOT.

“It seems it would be a better working relationship with your tenants if you took the steps necessary to keep the supply lines open and not put semi-truck drivers at risk of a ticket for using a prohibited road to reach your buildings,” she said.

Mayor Don Roberts said city officials were not looking for a confrontation, adding it was not Edgerton’s jurisdiction.

Roberts said the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners approved having staff draft a letter to KDOT requesting signage at all exits on I-35.

“They will probably get denied by KDOT,” he said.

Roberts said the safety concerns people had about West 199th Street were reasons that should be considered to prohibit truck traffic on West 191st Street in Gardner and Edgerton.

“It is most certainly unsafe,” he said.

Roberts said the city had studied the issue as much as the county and had reached the same conclusions.

“The county talks about knee-jerk reactions from Gardner and the county,” he said. “Edgerton has always stood on the side of logical truck traffic. It serves everyone. The intermodal may be in Edgerton, but the movement of goods is super regional and further, the reality is, without things like that, prices go up because of higher demand.”

County commissioners unanimously voted earlier the same day to prohibit 16,000-pound trucks, traveling on Gardner Road, between West 199th and West 215th streets. This was the last few miles of road the county planned to restrict after a years-long battle from local rural residents worried about the dangers of truck traffic on their county roads.