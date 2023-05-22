GEHS students form musical duo, ‘Nuclear Family’

Lynne Hermansen

Gardner News

Two creative and talented Gardner Edgerton high school students joined their musical talents together for a benefit show Friday.

The show at the Howdy space off Stadium Drive in Kansas City, Mo., raised money for Quinn Davis to attend the International Thespian festival in June.

Davis and Lane Coukoulis sang both original and cover songs, interacted with an intimate audience and delighted the adults and kids.

The audience swayed gently to the music while seated Indian style on a hardwood floor. They were riveted and captivated by their performances the entire time from Davis’ original song “Blood in the Water“ to Coukoulis’s cover of “Call me Al.”

“Of the several things that caught my attention, I noticed there were no kids on their phones,” Pam Coukoulis Sanders, grandmother, said. “For an intimate crowd, the applause was thunderous. They showed respect, admiration and love.”

Davis and Coukoulis formed their duo, Nuclear Family when they discovered a mutual love for playing guitar and singing original music. They played songs for each other and wrote lyrics to each others’ music. Coukoulis said he wanted to produce Quinn and market her album.

“I was impressed so many people were so engaged,” Coukolis said about their musical performance. “I love the stage and Quinn said she wants to do it again soon too.”

Coukoulis and Davis said they were delighted about the turnout and response they received.

“Looking out and seeing the attention, tears and looks on the crowd’s faces was spellbinding,” he said.

Coukoulis played and sang several solo original songs on guitar, as did Davis.

“But the harmonizing (of Davis and Coukoulis) on duets was spectacular,” Coukoulis Sanders said. “Keep an eye on these two and watch for more performance announcements. It’s an experience you won’t want to miss.”

Nuclear Family are planning to put out an album in the future.

“Coukoulis and Davis are going places,” Coukoulis Sanders said. “Gardner should be proud and excited by these two talented and motivated kids.”