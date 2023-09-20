Wichita cookie truck visits Gardner

I Heart Cookies Co. from Wichita made a stop on Sept. 9 in the Price Chopper parking lot. Families eagerly stood in line to purchase deep- dish cookies and have their photo taken with Bumblebee from Transformers. Lynne Hermansen/Gardner News

Lynne HermansenGardner NewsA long line formed in the Price Chopper parking lot.Families were excited for I Heart Cookies Co. second visit to Gardner on Sept. 9 and the chance to have their photo taken with Transformer, Bumblebee.Operations manager Sydney Young said cookie company doesn’t currently have a storefront, but operate out of the truck and travel across the Midwest.“We prefer visiting small communities,” she said. “They have been very supportive and receptive of us.”I Heart Cookies Co. originates from Wichita and specializes in a variety of deep-dish cookie flavors, ranging from classic chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, cinnamon roll, strawberry shortcake and…

