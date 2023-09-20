Wichita cookie truck visits Gardner

Lynne HermansenGardner NewsA long line formed in the Price Chopper parking lot.Families were excited for I Heart Cookies Co. second visit to Gardner on Sept. 9 and the chance to have their photo taken with Transformer, Bumblebee.Operations manager Sydney Young said cookie company doesn’t currently have a storefront, but operate out of the truck and travel across the Midwest.“We prefer visiting small communities,” she said. “They have been very supportive and receptive of us.”I Heart Cookies Co. originates from Wichita and specializes in a variety of deep-dish cookie flavors, ranging from classic chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, cinnamon roll, strawberry shortcake and…