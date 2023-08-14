Annual public notice regarding developmental screenings

The Gardner Edgerton School District provides a free appropriate public education to all exceptional students residing within school district boundaries. This includes special education and related services provided in accordance with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) and state laws for all students with exceptionalities (0-21 years of age). Services are provided in each child’s neighborhood school when possible.The Gardner Edgerton School District offers developmental screenings for children up to five (5) years (who are not kindergarten eligible). We also coordinate services with Infant Toddler Services of Johnson County (ITS) and USD 231 Parents as Teachers (PAT) for children…