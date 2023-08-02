Midwest Trust Center announces new shows for 2023-2024 season

The Midwest Trust Center is pleased to announce the addition of four shows to their 2023-2024 season, featuring endless variety and matchless talent.“We are thrilled to add The Second City, comedians Andy Woodhull and Gina Brillon, as well as the musical On Your Feet to our lineup,” said executive director Stacie McDaniel. “Our goal is to offer something for everyone while attracting the highest quality performing artists. These shows represent that, and I hope audiences will enjoy them.” Performances will take place at the Midwest Trust Center on the campus of Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park….