Gardner Pride welcomes families

Lynne HermansenGardner NewsDespite the rain, families, friends and allies walked from the Warren Place Venue down Main Street to Tumbleweed Bar and back again filled with laughter, joy, cheers, enthusiasm and jokes for Gardner’s third-annual Pride walk.The event was peaceful with an occasional car passing by honking their horn in support that had teenagers break out loudly in yells, waves and arm thrusts upwards into the air.Cammie McIver was master of ceremonies and Katie Williams, Gardner Edgerton School Board member, led the walk.“We appreciate every single one of you coming out whether you identify as somebody in the community or…