New Life Christian Academy hosts auction

Lynne HermansenGardner NewsNew Life Christian Academy hosted its inaugural benefit auction on May 12.The event included dinner and a live auction to raise funds for the new school. Donations received will go toward the purchase of curriculum, supplies and scholarships for families who qualify. The auction raised $83,630. Moving forward, NLCA officials said they plan to host the event annually, with the goal of raising support for the scholarship fund. The school will mark its first year coming up this fall. NLCA will teach kindergarten through third grade, with plans for the school to expand to offer grades K-12 within…