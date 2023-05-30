Special event Saturday at Ensor Park

The public is invited to Ensor Park and Museum in Olathe this Saturday for a special event celebrating the 82nd anniversary of the presentation of the Paley Award to amateur radio pioneer Marshall Ensor, call sign W9BSP.

Activities at 18995 W. 183rd St. are scheduled to get underway at 9 a.m. with a trunk sale in the parking lot. At 10 a.m., members of the Santa Fe Trail Amateur Radio Club will begin operations at two stations on the grounds — one devoted to voice communications and the other to continuous wave (Morse code) communications — in an effort to make contact with as many other licensed radio operators as possible. The event is slated to continue until 3 p.m.

In addition, a free class covering simple antenna construction techniques is planned for 11 a.m. near the Peg Barn. It will be taught by members of the radio club and should last about an hour.

The Paley Award is named after William S. Paley, the longtime chief executive of Columbia Broadcasting System, and was given to Ensor in 1941 in recognition of his many contributions to the field of amateur radio over a 12-year period (1929 to 1940). During those years and with occasional assistance from his sister Loretta, W9UA, Ensor taught radio theory and radio fundamentals to an estimated 10,000 Americans by way of radio, thus equipping them with the knowledge and skills they would need to obtain an operator’s license.

Both Saturday and Sunday, members of the radio club will be giving guided tours of the museum from 1 – 5 p.m. There is no charge for the tour, but the club will accept freewill donations.

Ensor Park and Museum is owned and operated by the City of Olathe. For more information, visit www.ensorparkandmuseum.org.