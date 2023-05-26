Former classmates reminisce decades later during all-school reunion

Lynne Hermansen

Gardner News

Graduating classes as far back as 1950 met at Gardner Edgerton High School the Sunday following graduation, reminiscing together about their high school years.

Classes with the biggest showing during the May 21 event were those from 1950, 1952, 1959, 1968, 1973 and 1976.

Gardner Edgerton High School wasn’t always one high school. Edgerton and Gardner didn’t merge until 1966.

Gail Sawyer said his dad and uncle didn’t talk for years because of the consolidation. His father was a member of the Edgerton Board of Education and his Uncle Dale was in Gardner. Sawyer said he graduated with a class of eight, comprised of four girls and four boys. They had 52 students total in the high school. Some of Sawyer’s favorite memories are playing 6-man football, and when the school gym was added for $90,000.

Pat and Paul Cloud were high-school sweethearts in 1959. Years later, they’re still together. The classes of 1959 and 1960 shared fond memories of Gardner from years ago, including the lack of stoplights on Main Street.

“Now, we have two,” they said.

There were also no policemen, only a night watchmen. They laughed loudly about their experiences outrunning the night watchmen. They even remembered his name.

“You knew you were in trouble when you heard that click, click of his flashlight,” they said.

Their fondest memory was of Teen Town. Teen Town was a gym, where the current City Hall stands, that had a wooden shed lean-to. Teens could enter and go underground into the building next door that housed a concrete floor, booths, a jukebox, candy and parental chaperones. Their favorite was the jukebox.

Mary Freund, a member of the Class of 1960, said the space was so tiny it would be illegal now.

Their faces lit up when their former middle- school math teacher Joe McNulty joined the table. McNulty taught for 30 years and retired from Nike in 1994. He was one of their favorite teachers, along with Mr. Klein, who was German and taught driver’s education and biology and coached basketball.

“He was a neat teacher,” they said. “He was a neat man.”

Larry Rinnie, Class of 1962, said he was still semi-bitter that his senior trip was canceled after the Class of 1961 got in trouble in New Orleans.

“Where were the class sponsors?” he said.

Rinnie, a retired U.S. Naval Air Force captain, graduated from one of the first Top Gun schools.

The Class of 1965 shared they were the largest class at the time, with 69 students — 20 to 30 of them started kindergarten together and graduated together.

“We started by playing drumsticks on the floor together,” they said.

At the time, kindergarten was split into morning and afternoon sessions. The morning kindergarten was for the country kids and the afternoon was for students who lived in town.

The Class of 1968 has been attending the all- school reunion for the past 20 years. They said they never got in trouble because anytime something bad happened, they blamed it on Chester Smith. Smith, they said, was the “class character.”

“We would always just say, ‘Chester did it,’” they said.

They shared stories of pranks they played on their principal and teachers. Smith told the story of how he messed with principal Chambers’ trees without fear of repercussions.

“He had just planted trees, nice ones, about a dozen of them,” he said. “I came along with my little trusty hacksaw, and I cut them all off about 2 inches below the ground and stuck them back in the ground. The next day I saw principal Chambers and Jack Donovan, the custodian out there looking at them, and Chambers was looking at them wondering why they were dying. I went behind them kind of listening, you know, and Jack Donovan, he started to grab one, and he says, ‘This is why they all died, somebody cut them all off.’ I made a clean break.”

His classmates and their spouses at the table said while laughing, “Now you know why we always said Chester did it.”

Smith’s classmates said no one ever found out that he did it.

Other stories involved making darts out of wooden matchsticks, a rubber band and threading a needle.

“Darts would fly when the teachers were gone,” they said. “We started taking a hundred of them to the basketball and football games. They would stand up, start clapping and everything and voom, right in the back.”

Bill Ford said they toilet-papered the football coach’s house their senior year after winning the league championship, and a cop followed them to a party.

“He says, ‘You guys need to go back and clean up that house,’” he said. “So Bob Sway was our quarterback and said the coach’s wife had said it had already been cleaned up. So Bob told the cop that, but the cop said, ‘No, I need to talk to her.’ He called and the wife said, ‘No, it is already cleaned up, don’t worry about it.’”

Ford said John Eaton was the police officer, drove tractors and was always a “pretty good guy.”

“He never took us to jail,” he said.

The first all-school reunion took place in 1935 and has been held almost every year. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic. Brad Rankin, Class of 1983, organized this year’s reunion.