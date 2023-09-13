Gardner police searching for men in armed robbery of Fuel Express convenience store

Lynne Hermansen

Gardner News

The Gardner Police Department needs help finding three men in connection to an armed robbery of the Fuel Express convenience store and gas station at Waverly and West 175th Street Sept. 10.

Fuel Express is situated near Gardner Edgerton High School.

The three suspects have been described as two white males and one black male in their late- teens to early-20s.

Gardner police officials said witnesses described the suspects fleeing from the scene in a black Chevrolet Camaro.

According to police, the suspects entered the store with a gun and metal baseball bat. Security footage showed the teens with handfuls of cash. The amount of cash was unknown.

The first suspect was a black male wearing a white hooded sweatshirt used to cover the bottom of his face, a black bandana, a black Adidas backpack, dark-colored basketball shorts, black gloves and low-top tennis shoes with white soles and accents.

The second suspect, a white male who was carrying a handgun, was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt with a Chiefs arrowhead-shaped decal in the center, slim-fit black sweatpants and white tennis shoes with light green soles. His face was covered. He also wore tan gloves with black padding over the knuckles.

The third suspect, a white male, carried the metal baseball bat. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black face covering, black pants and black gloves. His shoes appeared to be red and white Retro 11 Air Jordans.

No injuries were reported.

Gardner Police Detective Brian Deer said the investigation was still ongoing.

The Gardner News reached out to the Gardner Police Department Chief of Police Pamela Waldeck and Community Policing Officer John Stimatze and is still awaiting further comment.

Anyone with information on the identity and/or whereabouts of the suspects is urged to contact Gardner police Deer at 913-884-8527 or by email at bdeer@gardnerkansas.gov.

Anonymous tips can be given through the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).