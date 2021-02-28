Subscribe

Blazers enjoy their dinner

ABOVE: Gardner Edgerton Boys’ Varsity and Junior Varsity Basketball teams enjoyed a catered dinner from Blazers Restaurant Thursday, Jan.12 for their team dinner. Photo courtesy of Tami Kirkwood Pascarelli LEFT: Gardner Edgerton Girls’ Varsity and Junior Varsity Basketball Lady Blazers teams enjoyed a catered dinner from Fronteras Mexican Restaurant and Cantina for their team dinner…

